Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson, MS. 

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. 

Areghan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt Friday, Jan. 6, in the 600 block of Wildfire Way in Jackson walking in an unknown direction. 

Family members say Areghan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

