 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert issued for Elton Huddleston of Pontotoc

  • 0
Elton Huddleston

MBI

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Pontotoc man..

 Elton Huddleston was last seen Saturday afternoon, December 3, in the 100 block of Oxford Street in Pontotoc.

He is five-foot-seven inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon Mississippi State pullover.

Huddleston is believed to be in a 2013 white Toyota Corolla, with a Mississippi license plate: PNA9236.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-3631 or 911.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you