Shuqualak mill fire blamed on faulty equipment

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at the Shuqualak Lumber Company is still burning.
Fire Chief Leon McClinton and Assistant Fire Chief Harry Jenkins said the fire broke out at the Planer Mill Division around 10:30 Monday night.
Firefighters from both Shuqualak and Macon managed to contain the blaze, despite the cold weather causing ice to come out of the hoses at times.
McClinton and Jenkins said faulty equipment may have caused the blaze. They believe a switch malfunctioned causing the lumber to catch on fire.
As of Tuesday morning, one side of the building is still burning.
According to a statement released by the Shuqualak Lumber Company, they are working "to determine the extent of the damage to this kiln and to the adjacent kiln with which a common wall is shared."