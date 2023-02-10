 Skip to main content
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Police Department patrol car

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 26, 2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road.

The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing the other.

“We believe a tan pickup truck and a black passenger car were in a chase and the shots were fired,” Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “We don’t know if they were shooting at one another or our officer, but it doesn’t matter. Their actions put innocent persons at risk.”

Bullets broke through the patrol vehicle’s front and rear glass. Flying glass struck the officer who was not injured.

“The shots came very close to our officer while he was on patrol.”

An arrest has not been made.

