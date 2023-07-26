Shooting leaves an Oktibbeha County teen dead, 2 people arrested

OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is dead and two people were arrested after a shooting Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County.
The homicide investigation is taking place in the Sunset community on Finley Drive. That’s where deputies responded at approximately 10:00.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the victim as Tristianiz Calmes, 17.
The coroner said Calmes died at the local hospital.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney says the gunfire started after some type of argument between Calmes and an unidentified juvenile.
Oktibbeha County investigators arrested 24-year-old Tatiyana Brooks.
Brooks is charged with first degree murder.
A second suspect has been arrested; however, investigators aren't releasing his name because he is a juvenile.