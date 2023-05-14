 Skip to main content
Shooting in Tupelo leaves one man hurt, no suspects

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting in injuries.

Tupelo Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Meadow Drive for a shooting around 10 Saturday night, May 13.

According to police, they found one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center ER and was reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are interviewing possible witnesses.

Police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

