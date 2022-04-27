 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shooting death under investigation in Pontotoc County

  • Updated
  • 0
Site of shooting on Algoma Road in Pontotoc County, MS

The home is on Algoma Road in Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 27, 2022.

ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - The shooting death of a man is under investigation in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the shooting happened after midnight Wednesday, April 27. The sheriff said he's not ready to release further details at this time.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the man was found inside a home in the Algoma community. She is not ready to release the victim’s name.

The home is on Algoma Road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you