Shooting death under investigation in Pontotoc County

ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - The shooting death of a man is under investigation in Pontotoc County.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the shooting happened after midnight Wednesday, April 27. The sheriff said he's not ready to release further details at this time.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the man was found inside a home in the Algoma community. She is not ready to release the victim’s name.
The home is on Algoma Road.
