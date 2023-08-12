 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Shooting at Starkville high school under investigation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- Starkville police are investigating a shooting at Starkville High School.

According to a spokesman from the Starkville Police Department, officers responded to the SHS parking lot around 12:30 a.m. to assist the school’s law enforcement after reports of shots fired.

No injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened during the SHS football team's “Midnight Madness” scrimmage.

They host the scrimmage before the season kicks off.

Police say they will be working with the school district to improve security for future midnight madness events.

A post on the school district’s Facebook page says Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee is working with local police and the school district police to better understand what happened.

