Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence.

The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park.

One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager.

Police officers pulled over two people of interest at Gloster and Crossover streets. A gun was found in a vehicle.

The park is near many homes and is adjacent to Lawndale Elementary School.

Jermandy Jackson, who has a career in law enforcement, said the gun violence needs to stop. He used to play ball there when he was younger.

"We didn't have these issues,” he said. “We had parents out here with the kids, and we knew how to act. But at this point, we have to stop this madness and gun violence."

State Rep. Rickey Thomspon said the community needs to come together. The Democrat represents Lee and Monroe counties.

"We're just asking the community come together and help the teenagers understand that this is not the way we should be as a community,” Thompson said. “We should be very mindful of our kids when they leave the house."

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka is hopeful the police department will be able to release more information about Monday’s incident soon.

Stay with WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app for updates.