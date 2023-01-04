Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada.
Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot.
Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic development.
“We don't have to have a community that is on fire with violence,” he said.
Lurene Suggs was at the party when gunfire erupted. A bullet struck her car window.
An arrest has not been made.