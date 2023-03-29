 Skip to main content
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Sherman on Wednesday morning. 

Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins originally confirmed the shooting with WTVA 9 News. 

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his deputies responded to the situation as well. 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating this officer-involved shooting. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Beasley Apartments. 

Several agencies responded after receiving complaints of someone discharging a weapon. Officers had to engage with that person once they arrived to the complex.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the officer-involved shooting. 

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. 

