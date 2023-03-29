MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Sherman on Wednesday morning.
Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins originally confirmed the shooting with WTVA 9 News.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his deputies responded to the situation as well.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating this officer-involved shooting. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Beasley Apartments.
Several agencies responded after receiving complaints of someone discharging a weapon. Officers had to engage with that person once they arrived to the complex.
That person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the officer-involved shooting.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.
