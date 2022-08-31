 Skip to main content
Sheriff's offices accepting water donations for Jackson

  • Updated
water bottles

Bottles of water for residents in Jackson, Mississippi, Photo Date: March 2, 2021. Credit: MSNBC / YouTube.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you wish to donate bottles of water for residents in Jackson, several local sheriff's offices are accepting drop-offs.

Donate on or before Sept. 8.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, 178 S. Murphree Street, Pittsboro, MS.

Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department, 130 Lancaster Circle, Houston, MS.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, 527 M.L.K. Jr. Drive South, Columbus, MS.

Monroe County Sheriff's Department, 700 N Meridian St, Aberdeen, MS.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, 111 Dr Douglas L Conner Dr, Starkville, MS.

Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, 1208 Bettydale Drive, Iuka, MS.

Union County Sheriff's Department, 300 Carter Ave., New Albany, MS.

More will be added.

