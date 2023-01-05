 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff's department seeking info about Monroe County break-in

  • Updated
  • 0
Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Monroe County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 2022.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find the person responsible for a break-in.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you