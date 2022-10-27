Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said.
Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Cruber tried to first flee — still shackled and handcuffed — while waiting for his hearing outside the courtroom.
The sheriff said Cruber managed to get outside the building but didn’t make it far before deputies recaptured him.
When he was transported to the county jail in Aberdeen, the 68-year-old allegedly tried to escape by climbing through the ceiling of an interview room.
Crook said it was the first time he’s seen someone try to escape twice in a single day.
Cruber reappeared in court on Thursday, Oct. 27 to face additional charges for the escape attempts. He was denied bond.
The sheriff said Cruber also faces destruction of county property for the attempted escape through the ceiling.