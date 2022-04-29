BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Prentiss County deputies arrested a Booneville man for stealing a catalytic converter. Sheriff Randy Tolar says officers arrested Jack Dewailly, III. The converter was on a church van outside the Oak Hill Baptist Church in the Blackland Community. Tolar says deputies identified on surveillance video from the church. Dewailly is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.
Sheriff says a man stole a catalytic converter from a church van in Prentiss County
- By: Wayne Hereford
Wayne Hereford
Assignment Editor
Wayne is from Tupelo, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University.
