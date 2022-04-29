 Skip to main content
Sheriff says a man stole a catalytic converter from a church van in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Prentiss County deputies arrested a Booneville man for stealing a catalytic converter. Sheriff Randy Tolar says officers arrested Jack Dewailly, III. The converter was on a church van outside the Oak Hill Baptist Church in the Blackland Community. Tolar says deputies identified on surveillance video from the church. Dewailly is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.

