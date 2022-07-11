Sheriff requests information about Lowndes County homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's investigators are asking the public for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Saturday night, July 9.

First responders found Willie Dickerson, 20, alive at approximately 1 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said witnesses are not willing to talk with investigators.

Anyone with information should call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.