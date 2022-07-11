 Skip to main content
Sheriff requests information about Lowndes County homicide

Lowndes County homicide

An ambulance and law enforcement on Swedenburg Circle in Lowndes County early Saturday after someone was shot in the head.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's investigators are asking the public for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Saturday night, July 9.

First responders found Willie Dickerson, 20, alive at approximately 1 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said witnesses are not willing to talk with investigators.

Anyone with information should call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.

