Sheriff, pediatrician weigh in on child endangerment

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - When a child is endangered, several departments and organizations work together to protect that child and hold those responsible accountable.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating several wanted persons cases. Those cases have one thing in common — charges for child endangerment because children tested positive for controlled substances.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his department has “a great deal of cases in which very young children, and even newborns, test positive for illegal drugs due to their parent or caregiver using around them.”
The National Association for Children of Addiction reports there are two babies born every second to drug addicted parents.
“The job of a child is to go to school and learn,” Dr. Nikki Currey, a pediatrician with North Mississippi Health Services said.
She said the number of children brought to her office by Child Protective Services (CPS) has increased over the last five years.
Johnson said he’s also seen an increase in cases presented by CPS; but he said the recent number of cases is surprising.
“I mean, it looked like they were all together and it was one child, but it was all separate,” the sheriff said of the cases. “[They were] not connected in any shape, form or fashion.”
These types of cases stand out to investigators.
“One of the sad things that you see is when you go to a scene for whatever reason and then there is a child involved,” Johnson said. “[The child is] just being completely neglected and laid over there to fend for itself; or you have another child that is maybe four or five years older and that child is not but six or seven and having to take care of that child because the caregiver is more concerned in getting the next high.”
According to a sheriff’s department news release, “Children who live in homes with a drug-addicted parent are 4 times more likely to experience neglect and 3 times more likely to experience other forms of physical abuse. Around 43% of all child abuse cases in the U.S. involve substance abuse, with methamphetamine being a front-runner as one of the most-used illegal drugs.”
“Children are not just little adults,” Currey said. “Their bodies work differently. Things are absorbed differently. Things react differently in children.”
Just because something may seem mild or only causes minimal effects in adults, she said, it does not mean that will be the same case for a child. Children are able to absorb substances through their skin or through the air.
“We’ve seen where children who have not actually taken any medicine actually have drugs in their system just because of environmental exposure,” Currey said.
This can affect a child’s behavior causing them to act out or become irritable. It can also cause breathing problems and an increase in the heart rate.
Other problems can arise in the classroom. Children exposed to drugs can have problems learning and memorizing.
Currey said children can also experience withdrawal symptoms.
“They can have symptoms of headaches, difficulty sleeping, irritability...all of those kinds of things that you can think of with withdrawal,” she said.
Parents that are arrested and charged with child endangerment can face a penalty of up to five or 10 years behind bars.
“It’s just a very sad situation to see these kids caught in this that you know have no choice,” the sheriff said.
“We know that everyone has a story and a struggle in life and sometimes that struggle is drug addiction, but there is help,” according to the sheriff’s news release. “In the meantime, we want to send a clear message to our community that here in Lee County we will not tolerate people endangering our most precious and vulnerable population with illegal drugs. If your child tests positive for drugs as a result of your behavior, you will be charged.”