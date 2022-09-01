Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago.
According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
Taylor disappeared on March 10, 2019. He’s not been seen since.
His vehicle was found a day or two later on Blair Cemetery Road. Searchers found no clues to Taylor’s whereabouts.
Another search of the area was conducted in 2020 but no new evidence was found.
Another search was conducted on Wednesday but no new evidence was found.
According to the news release, Crisp said he made the decision to turn himself in after coming under heavy spiritual conviction while teaching and preaching at a recovery center.
“Crisp stated to Sheriff [Kevin] Crook that he was no longer the person he was in 2019, and it was becoming more and more difficult to talk to the men in recovery about the freedom found in Christ while carrying his secret,” reads the news release.
Investigators charged Crisp with manslaughter. He received a $150,000 bond on Thursday.