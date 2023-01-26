 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County

Douglas William Boyton

Douglas William Boyton, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County.

Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at a home on Indian Circle near Smithville where 911 received a report of an individual in violation of a protection order.

Boyton barricaded himself inside the house. A child was also inside, according to the sheriff’s report. He later barricaded himself inside a storm shelter.

Authorities were able to eventually have the door removed and Boyton surrendered.

