Sheriff Jim Johnson talks about officer training and protocol for mass shootings

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - After the mass shooting in Texas, many people are wondering what protocols do law enforcement follow when it comes to school shootings.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said that all of his officers have been trained in active shooter training.
He said they train with the local schools so everyone is prepared for what will happen.
"They are trained to go in and take down the threat," he said. "What they are not trained to do is to sit in the car waiting on help, hearing people and gunfire."
He said it doesn't matter if there is one officer in one car, the officer is going in to take down the threat.