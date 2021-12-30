Sheriff: Don't come into Winfield during storm cleanup

WINFIELD, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Winfield want the public to avoid coming into the town as crews work to clean up Wednesday’s storm damage.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement Wednesday night.

"Marion County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the City of Winfield with storm damage. We encourage civilians not to come into the city of Winfield. Downtown Winfield is a dangerous area and multiple agencies are on scene. There are confirmed live power lines down. Please stay out of the area. Command post is located at Winfield Fire Department."