COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested for murder in Lowndes County is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.

The suspect Justin Coggins, 18, is accused of shooting Dustin Hoffpauir.

The incident happened on Richards Lane in Caledonia on Saturday, May 21.

Coggins had graduated from Caledonia High School hours before.

Little information has been shared about the alleged motive.