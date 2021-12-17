Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 arrested in Myrtle

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Union County released more details about a shooting that occurred Friday morning in Myrtle.
The incident happened at a house along Highway 178 West.
Originally, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards reported one injury and two people in custody. However, the situation evolved into a murder investigation.
Shanita Conner, 49, is accused of fatally shooting Paul Baldwin Duke, 32, of Tupelo.
According to the sheriff, Duke got into an argument with Conner’s husband.
The husband, 31-year-old Jessie Lee Conner, was also arrested but on unrelated charges.
The situation led to the Union County School District releasing a statement Friday morning. The district operates the Myrtle Attendance Center.
"There has been an incident in the Myrtle School District that involves law enforcement. This is not on school campus or a threat to school. Law enforcement is at the scene. School and bus routes are continuing on normal schedule."