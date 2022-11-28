 Skip to main content
Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Egg Bowl victory

LaQuinston Sharp

LaQuinston Sharp, Source: HailState.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

He did not allow a sack or hit on the quarterback during the Bulldogs’ Egg Bowl victory.

Other Players of the Week

  • Offensive - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
  • Defensive - Marcellas Dial, DB, South Carolina, and Demani Richardson, DB, Texas A&M
  • Special Teams - Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  • Freshmen - Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M, and Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
  • Defensive Linemen - Roman Harrison, DE, Tennessee, and Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

