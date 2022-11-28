Sharp named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Egg Bowl victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, Nov. 28.
He did not allow a sack or hit on the quarterback during the Bulldogs’ Egg Bowl victory.
Other Players of the Week
- Offensive - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
- Defensive - Marcellas Dial, DB, South Carolina, and Demani Richardson, DB, Texas A&M
- Special Teams - Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
- Freshmen - Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M, and Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
- Defensive Linemen - Roman Harrison, DE, Tennessee, and Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky