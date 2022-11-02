Shannon man will spend over 13 years in federal prison

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Shannon man will spend more than a decade in a federal prison.
Demond Fleming, 43, was sentenced Tuesday on drug and firearm charges.
Federal prosecutors say Fleming was distributing drugs in North Mississippi everything from meth to cocaine last year.
Officers seized drugs and more from Lee County home
He pleaded guilty to a drug and firearm charge back in May.
Fleming was federally charged in a multiple-count case but the feds dismissed four counts of the indictment.
United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Fleming to 120 months for the firearms charge and 160 months for the drug charge.
She ordered the sentences to run concurrent with each other.