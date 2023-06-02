Shannon aldermen approve resolution to rename road in memory of Johnny Patterson

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Shannon Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Thursday evening to rename a section of Noah Curtis Street in memory of Johnny Patterson.
Patterson, a school resource officer, was struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting traffic in front of Shannon Primary School in January 2022.
Patterson previously worked in Shannon as chief of police.
Alderwoman At-Large Sherry Thompson-Gill said the renaming will be a long process and it could be a while before road signs go up.