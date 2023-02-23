Shake Rag is long gone but remains alive in memories and archives

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The community of Shake Rag no longer exists but in the memories of those who experienced it.
The 60-acre tract of land, built in the early 1900s, was home to freed slaves and served as the historical Black area of Tupelo.
Boyd Yarbrough, a volunteer for the Oren Dunn City Museum, said Shake Rag once stood where the Cadence Bank Arena now sits in downtown Tupelo.
"So this was a thriving community even in the turn of the [20th] century, the 1920s," he said.
Mearion Adams Smith of Tupelo and Leroy Springer of Memphis, Tennessee, recalled their time there.
"We called it across the tracks by the time that I had grown up,” Smith said. “And what I remember was the fellowship of community."
"We had everything there. We didn't need to leave the neighborhood," Springer said. "We had our own bars, we had our own cultures, we had our own dances, our own source of music."
Speaking of music, Shake Rag played a big part in the early life of Elvis Presley.
"If you saw the film, the ‘Elvis’ film where its intercut between him peeking in a juke joint and going to the tent revival, Sam Bell told me that story for the first time in 2005,” Roy Turner, the executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace said. “That absolutely happened."
Bell was one of Presley’s many Black friends with whom he would hang with in Shake Rag.
Sadly, Shake Rag burned to the ground in the 1960s to make way for a government program known as urban renewal.
"I was away that summer," Smith said. "I was in St. Louis with my aunt, and so when I came back, it was gone. It was just like something sort of devastating in a way; and in another way, they had told us that it was going to be rebuilt."
Many of the Shake Rag residents were provided homes in the Tupelo Housing Authority on North Green Street; others moved elsewhere.
Jenny Bradford Curlee of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau said Shake Rag remains a big part of the city's historic trails and tourism activities to this day.
So it may be gone but certainly not forgotten.