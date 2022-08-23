 Skip to main content
Sexual battery arrest made in Lowndes County

Lowndes County Sheriff's Department

Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 16, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County detectives arrested a 21-year-old on Monday, Aug. 22 for sexual battery.

According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the arrest of Anthony Martinez stems from July 10 when a 16-year-old claimed Martinez forced her to have sex at a home in Caledonia.

Anthony Martinez

Anthony Martinez, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez surrendered himself to law enforcement.

According to the news release, he claimed the incident was consensual.

“Although the consent age is 16 in the state of Mississippi, that doesn’t apply in this case,” the sheriff stated.

He provided no further explanation.

