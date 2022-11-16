Sex offender arrested for attending games at Columbus school returned to Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted sex offender from Alabama was arrested for attending games at a Lowndes County school.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Marcellus Redmond went to games at Columbus Christian Academy, which is against the law for registered sex offenders.
Deputies arrested him during a game Monday night, Nov. 14.
Redmond was charged with entering school property as a sex offender. He faces parole violations in Alabama.
According to the sheriff’s office, Redmond does not have children who attend the school but had frequently attended games there.
He’s since been returned to Alabama. According to Alabama’s sex offender registry, Redmond lives in Lamar County.