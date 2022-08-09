Sewage flooding leaves a dozen apartment residents homeless

PALMETTO, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents of Palmetto Apartments have been dealing with sewage flooding since July 31.
Around a dozen residents are misplaced because of the problems. The residents had 24 to 48 hours to find new places to live.
Many have had to pay for motel rooms out of their own pockets.
Resident Tamiko Holland sent video of her apartment. In the video, she said, “This is my apartment. My tub is full of feces, all the way to my second bedroom.”
Holland is now living in her car. She has no more money to spend on hotel rooms.
She's cried all of her tears, she said.
According to the tenants, the owner of the property will not provide any funds to help with their relocation.
They said the landlord told them it’s a municipality problem; but when they reached out to town administrators, the tenets were told it is up to the owner to resolve the issue.
Resident Cynthia Spratt has lived in the building for over a decade. She said this is not the first time something like this has happened. Spratt said she previously had to move out for an entire month.
Rent is increasing across the country. The annual change in average monthly apartment rent in Mississippi is over 11% higher now than 2021.
The women are afraid the landlord is using this issue as an excuse to kick them out for remodeling — leading to higher rent prices.
“It’s making me feel bad," Holland said. "I’m getting TVA [Tennessee Valley Authority]. I’ve got a disability check and I have nowhere to go. And I just want something done. Someone has to help. We are down here and we have nowhere to go. I’ve been living here for over seven years, maybe eight — no problem paying my rent, paying my bills on the time and everything. And I have nowhere to go, which I think is very sad.”
WTVA reached out to the property ownership, but did not received a response.
The Red Cross was able to help the women for three nights. Everything else came out of their own pockets.