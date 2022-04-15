Severe weather has caused crews in Corinth to work non-stop

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The town of Corinth suffered a lot of damage from the damaging winds that came through Wednesday night.
Crews have been working non-stop since. There is still a significant amount of damage around town.
ACE Power crew member Kevin Bagg said they've the help of crews from neighboring counties and agencies like Tishomingo and Prentiss counties and Tombigbee Electric.
It is Good Friday so a lot of these men are supposed to be home with their families. Instead, they are helping the community.
Chace Garrison, the owner of Garrison McKinney Tree Service, said the business has been busy the last three weeks.
He said when big trees go down, it causes a lot of damage. Their job is to get the trees off the house and tarp it for the homeowners.