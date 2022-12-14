Severe storms with tornadoes have killed at least 2 and injured more than 2 dozen others in the South -- with more destruction possible today

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches could be possible in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&