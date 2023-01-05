Several sites available in Tupelo to discard Christmas trees

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - If you're cleaning up after the holiday season and need to get rid of that Christmas tree, you have a few options available.
The City of Tupelo is accepting live-tree drop-offs at several locations until Jan. 31.
- Tupelo Dog Park on North Veterans Boulevard
- Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road
- Ballard Park (near the museum) on Rutherford Road
- Hancock Park on Ida Street
- Tupelo Compost Site on North Commerce Road
The city asks you to remove lights, ornaments, stands and other decorations such as tinsel and garland.
The Christmas trees will not be recycled.