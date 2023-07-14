JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced more than $5 million in grant money for multimodal projects throughout the department’s Northern District.
The Commission approved the money for regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit organizations.
The Ports at Yellow Creek, Aberdeen, Itawamba County, and Lowndes County will share more than $1.9 million to make various improvements.
Around $2.4 million is going to make improvements at airports, including those in Houston, Starkville, Louisville, Monroe County, and the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport.
Golden Triangle Regional will get over $400,000 and the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport is receiving $600,000 to help build a new hangar.
Four public transit lines will also share $200,000, including Oxford’s University Transit.
Railroads in Itawamba County and at the Yellow Creek Port are also receiving over $300,000 each for repairs and improvements.