Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning.
Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire.
He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says the person came straight to work at Ashley Furniture.
Around 8 a.m., the car caught on fire and it spread to the other vehicles. Fire chief Adam Patton, says three vehicles were a total loss and two others had minor damage.