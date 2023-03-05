Settlement reached after Clay County family sues over 11-year jailing of mentally ill man

Update March 6, 2023
Attorney Carlos Moore announced Monday afternoon the case had been settled. He did not initially give out the terms of the settlement.
Original article below
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Family members of a Clay County man are suing the county after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial but remained in the county jail for 11 years.
The sister-in-law of Steven Jessie Harris filed the federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Aberdeen, demanding at least $11 million for the years the 37-year-old spent in the Clay County jail.
The suit accuses Clay County, two sheriffs, a former district attorney and three state court judges of violating Harris' rights.
Harris was arrested in 2005 on charges he killed his father, injured police officers and others and carjacked a woman.
He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2007 and later found incompetent. However, Harris remained jailed until last year.
Mississippi Attorney Carlos Moore represented Harris.
Trial will start Tuesday, March 7, in federal court in Oxford and will last approximately three weeks.