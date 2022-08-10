Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.
Overall, police reported two injuries.
The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road.
Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The second person said a nearby vehicle was struck by gunfire. Neither person was wounded.
The second incident happened later the same evening at a nearby location on Waterworks Road.
A resident reported hearing gunfire and the breaking of glass. Officers found broken glass and determined multiple bullets had struck a home there.
The third incident happened Saturday before midnight when officers found a man lying in the street near the intersection of 15th Avenue North and 21st Street North.
According to police, the victim had been shot in the leg. Medics transported the victim to the local hospital then to a hospital in Jackson.
A nearby resident said gunfire struck a window. Officers found a bullet and shell casings.
The fourth incident happened at midnight in the 1900 block of Second Avenue North.
Police were told a man walking home asked a second person for a cigarette. However, the second person didn’t respond.
After the first person walked away, he heard gunshots and a bullet struck him in the arm. The victim said the man wore a gray hoodie, glasses and a black mask.