Serial bank robber wants 20-year sentence appealed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A serial bank robber wants a federal appeals court to throw out his 20 year sentence.
Jasper Wagner filed an 11 page appeal with the fifth circuit court of appeals recently, about one year after pleading guilty to robbing Community Bank.
In the appeal, Wagner argues against the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock, which sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
Wagner believes Judge Aycock overstepped her bounds by not agreeing to the recommended 12 to 15 year sentence.
He argues that he deserves less prison time due to his lack of violence while robbing the bank, and the fact that he did not use a gun.
Despite these arguments, Judge Aycock sentenced Wagner to the maximum 20 years, due to his long history of robbing banks.