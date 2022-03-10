Senator Roger Wicker approves legislation to fund national defense and dedicate $14 billion to combat Russian invasion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVA) - Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker (R) gave final approval to legislation funding federal agencies through the remainder of the fiscal year and dedicating $14-billion to combatting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday, March 10, 2022, Wicker, along with others on a broad bipartisan basis, approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which will fund federal agencies for the rest of the fiscal year and provide an extra $29-billion beyond President Biden's budget request for national defense.
It also will allocate $14-billion to support U.S. efforts to combat Russia's continued attack on Ukraine and potential threat to U.S. interests in Europe.