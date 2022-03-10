Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says the U.S. needs maximum oil and gas production to strengthen national security

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVA) - Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) pressed energy experts today to find out how the U.S. should maximize oil and gas production to stabilize prices and strengthen national energy security.
The Republican senator took part in a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to examine energy as a potential tool and weapon and to make sure the United States and its allies have the best chance at energy security.
The Senate called the hearing as the Russian war on Ukraine continues to shake up global energy markets and raise gas prices across the United States.
Hyde-Smith said she thinks that the U.S. would be in better shape if the country had taken more steps to become energy-independent earlier.
“I find it difficult to believe we would not be facing an energy crisis if we had maintained greater energy independence, including exporting significant amounts of liquefied natural gas,” Hyde-Smith said.
Along with that, Hyde-Smith pointed out the fact that the country is nowhere close to realizing its full potential as a global energy producer.
Colette Hirstius is the Shell USA Senior Vice President for the Gulf of Mexico. He said that the process of permitting and approving additional oil supplies to be activated in the country needs to be streamlined.
“As far as additional supply that we can bring online and how to do that more quickly, I think there is an important step that needs to be taken to look at how we can accelerate the permitting and approval process because that will result in faster activity and more oil and gas coming online,” Hirstius said.
He also mentioned that the need for streamlining reached beyond just the oil industry and into other aspects of energy production in the country.
“That’s really across all aspects of our industry—oil and gas, as well as renewables, because really everything has a permitting component to it. So, that’s a consistent thread that can improve," Hirstius said. "Those are solvable problems. There aren’t technical aspects that stand in the way on that aspect of the system.”