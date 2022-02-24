Sen. Roger Wicker shares why the U.S. should be concerned about the attack on Ukraine

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi U.S. Senator Republican Roger Wicker from Tupelo is a member of the Helsinki Commission, which Congress in the 1970s to try to ease tensions in that part of the world during the Cold War.
He said the United States should be concerned about what's happening Ukraine and Russia for a number of reasons.
Wicker said the Nato alliance involving the United States is pretty much threatened by what's happening now.
He said U.S. has depended on a Rules-Based International Order since World War II.
Not only that, increasing prices could be an issue.
"We've already had huge inflation and gas prices, but our international economy--let's face it, is so intertwined that this is definitely going to effect Americans in our pocketbook."
Wicker told us he's going to submit a Supplemental Emergency Defense Package to Congress.
The goal is to get more money for the military.
"We need to be ready and we need to have the overwhelming force to show to our adversaries like Russia and like Iran, China and Pacific that we have the overwhelming force to defeat that and that's the best way to keep the peace."