Self-defense classes at Tupelo Jiu-Jitsu Academy teach women how to fight off a sexual assault or attacker

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - One out of every 6 women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime, according to Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.
In August, WTVA reported that two women were kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Tupelo.
Tupelo police arrested 28-year-old Daniel Jones .
He faces two counts of kidnapping and four counts of rape.
Following the attack, many women are looking to learn how to defend themselves.
Cody Floyd is a head instructor and founder of Tupelo Jiu Jitsu Academy.
He has more than 15 years of experience in the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and MMA.
Floyd devotes a lot of his time helping people-- help themselves.
"Women need self-defense. They at least need a little bit of knowledge of self-defense," Floyd said, "It's extremely important."
Women like Shelby Tullos and Andrea Silos decided to take self-defense classes because of fear of the unknown.
"Sex trafficking several years ago, surely isn't what it is now. Several years ago, you weren't scared to go to Walmart by yourself as a woman, and the mall, and just basic tasks, Tullos said."
" I don't have to be afraid to go to the store. When we're in a time where, I guess, there's not a whole lot of value in even human life anymore. You find a community of people who are teaching you to protect yourself, Silos said."
Cody teaches the right form when it comes to throwing a punch, kicking, and even striking someone.
However, he says there is another important tool to have in the tool box.
"The important thing is, in any self-defense situation, it's about creating space and getting away. This is a big technique that you learn in Jiu Jitsu, Floyd said."
Cody says it's hard to predict the worse so you're better off prepared.
"One class is never enough. It's not sufficient enough for you to be able to apply those techniques in a real life situation. You need to be in here training this stuff consistently, Floyd said."
If you like to find out more information about self-defense classes at Tupelo Jiu-Jitsu Academy, click here: https://tupelojiujitsuacademy.com/