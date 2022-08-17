Security guard fired weapon outside Chickasaw County church in attempt to scare away intruder

EGYPT, Miss. (WTVA) - A security guard at a church in Chickasaw County fired his weapon on Sunday to keep a man from coming inside.
The incident happened outside the the Word of Freedom Church in the Egypt community.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers said this happened shortly before noon while church services were underway.
The sheriff said the man outside the church was mad at the preacher who was inside the church.
Meyers said the security guard fired the weapon, but not in an attempt to shoot the man, but to instead get his attention.
The sheriff said the situation was resolved before deputies arrived.
No charges have been filed and no one was hurt.