Section of Prentiss County highway named in honor of late Sen. John White

  • Updated
Senator John White Memorial Highway sign

The Senator John White Memorial Highway sign will be placed alongside Highway 45 in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 27, 2022.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - A longtime north Mississippi lawmaker was recognized on Thursday with a stretch of highway named in his honor.

Dr. John White served 19 years in the Mississippi Senate, representing Prentiss, Itawamba and parts of Tishomingo and Lee counties.

Former Mississippi Senator John White

Portrait of former Mississippi Senator John White. Image Date: Oct. 27, 2022.

One of his biggest accomplishments was the creation of Highway 45, a four-lane roadway that runs the length of Prentiss County.

A section of the highway now bears his name.

White died in 2007 at the age of 70. Kris White said his father’s calling was to serve northeast Mississippi.

Ann Hoover Hopkins said her two children never got to meet their grandfather but she’s able to show them his accomplishments.

