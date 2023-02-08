Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”
Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.
The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill on Feb. 2. The Senate will vote next.
The segment of Highway 8 extends one mile west from the Houston city limits.
Voyles, 33, died on Aug. 28, 2019, as the result of a car crash.
