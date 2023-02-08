 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Allen Voyles

Chickasaw County deputy sheriff Jeremy Allen Voyles. Photo Date: Unknown.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”

Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties.

The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill on Feb. 2. The Senate will vote next.

The segment of Highway 8 extends one mile west from the Houston city limits.

Voyles, 33, died on Aug. 28, 2019, as the result of a car crash.

Open this link to read his obituary.

Open this link to view the bill.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you