Secretary of State visits Itawamba County election commissioners

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Secretary of State Michael Watson sat down with Itawamba County Circuit Clerk and Election Commissioners at the courthouse to discuss the upcoming election.
The visit is apart of Watson's 82-County Tour.
He said many of Mississippians do not understand the process of elections and the heavy work that comes at the local level.
Topics of discussion were new voting machines from the legislature to better verify election results and cyber security.
"It's fun to sit down and talk to these clerks and commissioners to really learn the elections on the ground," said Watson. What does it look like in each county and really to let them know I'm here to listen, learn and be helpful.
Watson has about six more county visits this week in Northeast Mississippi.