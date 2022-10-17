 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Second suspect arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Oxford

  • Updated
  • 0
Oxford Police Department, cruiser, patrol

Oxford, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 19, 2022.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a weekend hit-and-run in Oxford.

According to Oxford Police, two people were found injured early Sunday morning, Oct. 16 in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.

Oxford hit-and-run death of Walker Fielder

The victims were found injured in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall. Photo Date: Oct. 17, 2022.

Medics carried both victims to the local hospital.

Police said one victim died and the other was transported to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The deceased victim was later identified as Walker Fielder. Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce said Fielder was a junior from Madison.

Boyce later identified the second individual as Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee.

Seth Rokitka

Seth Rokitka

Holland was arrested Sunday evening in Shelby County, Tennessee, for accessory after the fact.

Tristan Holland, Oxford

Tristan Holland, Source: Shelby County (TN) Sheriff's Office.

Rokitka was arrested Monday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Police. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County.

 

