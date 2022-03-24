Second Dollar General store robbed in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two Dollar General stores have been robbed in less than a week in Lowndes County.

The first robbery happened Monday evening, March 21 at the store along Highway 182 in Columbus.

The second robbery happened Wednesday night at the store on Highway 12.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three individuals robbed the store around 10:00.

He said one robber appeared to have had a sawed-off shotgun.

He said the store’s clerk was not hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.