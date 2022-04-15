 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Second booster shots available at health departments starting April 18

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend FDA-approved Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for adults

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend FDA-approved Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for adults. Pictured is the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination site on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

 Sergio Flores/Getty Images

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Appointments for a second COVID-19 booster shot will be available through county health departments beginning Monday, April 18.

The Mississippi State Department of Health shared the news Friday. The following is a copy of that announcement.

"Appointments can be made after 5 p.m. today through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics if they are:

  • 50 years of age or older and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot of any COVID-19 vaccine,
  • Age 12-17 years with a weakened immune system and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot (Pfizer only for this age group),
  • Age 18 years or older with a weakened immune system, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot, or
  • Age 18 years or older and they received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as both a first shot and a booster shot, and it has been at least four months since their first booster shot.

First, second, third or additional shots (for people with weakened immune systems), and first booster shots for adults and children are also available at county health department clinics. For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccinations are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 vaccinations as well as boosters and additional COVID-19 doses for weakened immune systems and boosters.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

