Second arrest made after teen's body found in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo Police made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a Clay County teenager.
Police charged Jermya Springer, 20, of Tupelo, with accessory after the fact of first degree murder.
She apparently told police she met up with LaBrandon Tumblin who told her he killed someone. However, she told detectives she believed he was lying and got him some food.
Tumblin has been charged with the murder of Denasia McGregory, 16, of Houston.
Related - 19-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old girl, body found in trunk at a daycare
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said she was shot during the late afternoon of May 22 in Una.
Tupelo Police found her body several hours later in the trunk of a car on Stone Street.